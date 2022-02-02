Video: Winter photography tips and tricks from Sony Alpha Collective photographer Rachel Jones Ross

Winter is a wonderful season for capturing beautiful, dreamy landscape images. However, it's also a challenging season for photography. If you live in an area that experiences a full winter, that means you must contend with lots of snow, ice and frigid temperatures. This means that on top of the typical challenge of capturing good images, which is far from straightforward, you also deal with harsh conditions and need to protect yourself and your equipment.

In an hour-long presentation as part of the B&H Event Space, Sony Alpha Collective member Rachel Jones Ross sat down and discussed winter photography. She discusses different adventures she's been on and how to protect yourself and your gear for winter photography. Preparation is important all year, but perhaps it's most important in the winter.

If you'd like to see more videos from the B&H Event Space, head to the B&H YouTube channel. If you want to stock up on new photography gear for some winter shooting, visit B&H.

To view more from Rachel Jones Ross, follow her on Instagram and visit her website.

(Via B&H)