Sony A7 IV Hands-on Review Part II: Sony’s new ‘basic’ full-frame model delivers a much better than ‘basic’ experience

When the Sony A7 IV was announced in October, we had an initial hands-on review of the camera with pre-production firmware. We've now had hands-on time with a production version of the camera and taken a second look at the A7 IV's new 33-megapixel full-frame image sensor, impressive new autofocus system and solid all-around performance. The second part of our Sony A7 IV Hands-on Review features a fresh batch of images, too, all shot with production firmware and a variety of Sony and Tamron lenses.

When discussing the A7 IV, price is an important consideration. The Sony A7 IV comes with a higher price tag at launch ($2,500) than the Sony A7 III ($2,000). Sure, inflation explains some of that price difference. However, it doesn't explain all $500. Can the A7 IV's features and performance justify the price hike? I think so. The A7 IV is improved in nearly every way.

Sony A7 IV with Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 G2 lens at 75mm, F8, 0.8s, ISO 100. This image has been edited.

The camera includes an improved design and better menus, so the usability is improved. There's also a new and improved EVF, and the fully-articulating touchscreen is excellent. There's a new 33MP image sensor, too, which is a nearly 10MP jump from the A7 III. While the new sensor is a fantastic inclusion, perhaps the biggest difference between the A7 III and the A7 IV comes down to the autofocus systems and performance. The A7 IV features a new autofocus system that borrows much from the flagship Sony A1 camera, including an improved subject detection system. In use, the new autofocus system is a very big deal and may be enough to justify the price hike all by itself.

Sony A7 IV with Sony 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 lens at 600mm, F6.3, 1/3200s, ISO 800. This image has been edited.

While the A7 IV may incorporate some features from the A1, they are still drastically different cameras in some key ways. The new 33MP sensor in the A7 IV is fantastic, delivering great dynamic range and sharpness in a wide range of situations, but it still isn't the 50MP sensor found in the A1. Likewise, while the new autofocus system in the A7 IV is great, and in some ways just as good as the A1's AF system, the A7 IV can shoot full-resolution images at 10 frames per second, whereas the A1 tops out at a blazing-fast 30fps. Of course, the A1 is $4,000 more expensive, so it's unsurprising that it offers advantages over the A7 IV. But what's impressive about the A7 IV in real-world testing is just how good it is.

Sony A7 IV with Sony 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 lens at 463mm, F8. 1/500s, ISO 400. This image has been edited.

To read much more about the Sony A7 IV, read our Sony A7 IV Hands-on Review, Part II. To head straight to our updated image gallery, click here.