Video: Why did a pro landscape photographer switch to full manual settings?

As cameras continue to get more advanced and better at automatically performing a wide range of tasks, including autofocus and exposure metering, photographer Nigel Danson has switched from using aperture priority to shooting with full manual settings.

For many years, Danson found that aperture priority worked well for his landscape photography. If you're not familiar with the shooting mode, the user sets the aperture of the lens to control for depth of field, and the camera then selects a shutter speed given the lighting conditions, the selected aperture, and the designated ISO of the camera. For example, if you have the camera set to ISO 100 and the aperture set to F8, the camera will automatically select a shutter speed to deliver the 'correct' exposure given the ISO and aperture. The user can adjust exposure compensation manually to make an image brighter or darker than default exposure compensation. In this mode, you retain quite a lot of control despite not choosing the shutter speed.

A few years ago, Danson started using manual mode more often, though, as he wanted to be in control of aperture and shutter speed. In many cases, Danson's images include moving water. In these cases, Danson has a specific shutter speed in mind to have the water look the way he wants, and he has a certain aperture in mind for the depth of field. In manual mode, he controls each of these variables. He then can adjust his ISO accordingly or, if needed, use neutral density filters to reduce the amount of light that reaches the sensor, ensuring a correct exposure at the precise settings he wants to use.

Mirrorless cameras, and DSLR cameras with Live View, offer the ability to view a histogram when you're shooting. On many mirrorless cameras, you can have a live histogram on your screen or in your EVF as you shoot, which is very convenient. It also makes it much easier to shoot with manual settings because you can see the effect your settings have on the exposure of an image in real-time. Despite cameras getting more technologically advanced, eschewing automatic settings has never been easier.

Danson quickly points out that there's nothing wrong with using aperture priority. Given his workflow and the types of images he enjoys capturing, it turns out that manual mode works better for him. He knows the shutter speed he wants to use, and aperture priority takes that control away from him.

