Sony World Photography Awards National Winners announced

Leading image: © Sergio Carrasco, Latin America, National Award Shortlist, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

The World Photography Organization has announced the National Award winners for the Sony World Photography Awards 2022. More than 340,000 images from 211 territories were submitted to this year's competition, and over 170,000 photos were entered into the Open Competition. The National Awards winner was selected from the Open Competition.

Newly added to the 2022 edition of the Awards is the Latin America National Awards initiative. The World Photography Organization and Sony Latin America set up the new award to spotlight the region's vibrant photographic community and accepted entries from photographers across Mexico, Central America, and South America.

All National Award winners receive a Sony digital imaging equipment kit and will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book. The exhibition will take place at Somerset House in London from April 13 through May 2.

We can't showcase all National Award winners. After all, there are more than 50 winners. However, we have selected some of our favorite images to showcase within the article. To see all the winners, please visit the World Photo Organization. There are so many brilliant images and talented photographers from around the world, it's well worth taking the time to view all the winners.

© Wonyoung Choi, Korea, Republic Of, National Award Winner, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards



© Edina Cosboth, Hungary, National Award Winner, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards



© Mohammad Mirza, Kuwait, National Award Winner, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards



© Jenny Zhao, United States, National Award Winner, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards



© Thanh Nguyen Phuc, Vietnam, National Award Winner, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards



© Salem Alsawafi, United Arab Emirates, National Award Winner, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards



© Cigdem Ayyildiz, Turkey, National Award Winner, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards



© Yawar Abbas, Pakistan, National Award Winner, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards



© Sonja Ivancsics, Austria, National Award Winner, 2022 Sony World Photography Awards

