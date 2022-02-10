Delkin announces CFexpress Type A storage solutions

Delkin Devices has announced new CFexpress Type A memory cards. Delkin is now the third manufacturer of CFexpress Type A cards, joining Sony and ProGrade Digital. Multiple Sony cameras use CFexpress Type A cards, including the Sony A1, Sony A7 IV, Sony A7S III, Sony FX3 and Sony FX6.

The Delkin BLACK CFexpress Type A card offers competitive performance with existing cards on the market, including recording speeds up to 790 MB/s and transfer speeds up to 880 MB/s. This means that the new card is suited to high-speed continuous RAW image recording and 8K video applications.

'Smaller and even more powerful than SD cards, CFexpress Type A memory cards are establishing a new standard for future storage solutions,' says Jenn Sherry, Delkin's Retail Sales & Marketing Manager, 'With mirrorless cameras slowly moving more into the cinema realm, offering modes that are extremely data-heavy, it has become even more essential to provide a memory card that can meet these demands. The market is small at the moment, but we are optimistic about the potential growth of CFexpress Type A and its future adoption in the next generation of cameras.'

The new CFexpress Type A cards join Delkin's existing CFexpress Type B cards. While different in form factor and theoretical performance limits, both card formats use PCI Express technology. Delkin's extensive experience with storage solutions should bode well for the new cards. Each card has been extensively tested to ensure full functionality with compatible cameras. Further, the BLACK series cards include Delkin's lifetime warranty and '48-Hour Replacement Guarantee.' This means that if your card does malfunction, Delkin guarantees a replacement within 48 hours, excluding weekends, prior to your card being returned to Delkin. This offer applies in the US and the UK. Delkin's BLACK series also includes the benefits of serialization.

If you don't require serialization or need the 48-Hour Replacement Guarantee, Delkin is also releasing the Delkin POWER CFexpress Type A card. This card is otherwise the same as the BLACK series card. Delkin is also releasing a USB 3.1 SD card and CFexpress Type A 2-in-1 card reader.

The Delkin CFexpress Type A cards will be available in 80GB and 160GB capacities. It's not clear when they will be released or what the prices will be. However, CFexpress Type A cards are expensive. Similar cards from Sony and ProGrade have suggested retail prices of $400 and $365, respectively, although ProGrade's offering is currently on sale for $310. Hopefully, adding a third manufacturer to the market will help drive prices down.

(Via The Digital Picture)