Video: Tips and tricks for black and white landscape photography

A good black and white landscape image isn't simply a matter of converting a good color landscape shot in your photo editor of choice. How does a black and white landscape image differ from a color photo? Black and white photos don't use color to draw in the viewer or lead a viewer through a scene but instead rely upon texture, contrast, light and, as always, a strong composition.

Over at the B&H Event Space, Sony Alpha Collective member Mahesh Thapa presented about black and white landscape photography and offers many tips and helpful suggestions, including how to pre-visualize color filters, embracing harsh light, composing, using neutral density filters and much more. Thapa also offered a live demo of editing a black and white image.

