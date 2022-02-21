Tokina announces new SZ 8mm F2.8 Fish-eye lens for Fujifilm X and Sony E

Tokina has announced the SZ 8mm F2.8 Fish-Eye lens for Fujifilm X and Sony E (APS-C) cameras. The compact, lightweight, ultra-wide prime lens is a manual focus optic. It's designed for various photographic genres, including landscape, nightscape, interior, architecture and street photography, plus it's an interesting perspective for video applications.

The lens weighs only 280 grams (9.87 ounces) and it's just over 50mm (2") long. The lens has a bulbous front element, so it doesn't accept screw-on filters. The lens includes a focus ring with a painted-on focus scale and a click-less aperture ring. F2.8, 4, 5.6, 8, 11 and 22 apertures are marked on the lens.

The lens has a seven-bladed aperture diaphragm. Its optical formula includes 11 elements in 9 groups. There's no word on what special lens elements are included, but the lens does include multi-coated elements.

When the lens releases soon, it will sell at a suggested retail price of $300. If you'd like to see the lens in action, Christopher Frost has published a hands-on review with a pre-production sample of the lens. Frost's review includes hands-on analysis and test images.