Videos: See the new Canon RF 800mm F5.6 L IS USM and RF 1200mm F8 L IS USM lenses in action

Last night, Canon announced two existing new super-telephoto prime lenses for its RF system, the RF 800mm F5.6L IS USM and RF 1200mm F8L IS USM. If you've read our coverage and seen the impressive specs of the new primes and still want more, you're in luck.

First, we've got a video from B&H that shows both new super-telephoto lenses up close and personal and features some hands-on photos. Be sure to watch the video in 4K to see the images with nice detail.

Last night, Canon USA released a new video focused solely on the RF 800mm F5.6L IS USM lens. Canon Explorer of Light Charles Glatzer put the new 800mm lens to the test for bird photography. Unsurprisingly, Glatzer captures beautiful photos, so be sure to watch the full video below.

If seeing the videos above makes you want a new super-telephoto lens for your Canon EOS R-series camera, unfortunately, the new lenses are quite expensive. The RF 800mm F5.6L IS USM is $16,999, and the RF 1200mm F8L IS USM is $19,999. As expected, the results certainly look impressive. They're specialized lenses for professional wildlife and sports photography. Even though most EOS R users won't purchase either of the lenses, they're essential parts of the overall RF lens lineup. If you want a lot of reach but don't want to break the bank, the Canon RF 800mm F11 IS STM lens is an intriguing option at $999, especially for photography in bright conditions.

