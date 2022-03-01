PSA: If you own a Fujifilm camera and use macOS, download the latest firmware updates

Fujifilm has released a batch of firmware updates for many of its recent cameras following news of a bug that affected users on macOS. The bug can prevent macOS users from directly accessing files saved to SDXC memory cards in certain cameras, including the Fujifilm GFX 100, GFX 100S, GFX 50S II, X-Pro3, X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, X-T30 II and X100V. There was also an issue with the original GFX 50S (firmware version 4.00 or later), GFX 50R (firmware version 2.00 or later) and X-T3 (firmware version 3.20 or later). You can learn more about the issue here.

Fujifilm has worked quickly. Less than a month after issuing its notice about the problem, Fujifilm has released a bevy of firmware updates for the affected cameras. Firmware updates were first available for the X-T3, X-T4, X-S10, GFX 100S, GFX 100 and GFX 50S a couple of weeks ago. Yesterday, firmware updates were made available for the remaining affected cameras, including the X100V, X-Pro3, X-E4, X-T30 II, GFX 50R and GFX 50S II. All firmware downloads are available here.

Fujifilm X-T4

In addition to downloading the firmware update to a memory card and updating your camera manually, you can also update some cameras over-the-air via the Fujifilm app. Fuji Rumors has posted a helpful guide outlining how to do this.

If you own one of the affected cameras listed above, please update to the latest firmware, especially if you are a macOS user.

(Via Fuji Rumors)