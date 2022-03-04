How I go the Shot with Nate Luebbe: Wildlife Photography Edition

Wildlife photography and Sony Alpha Collective member Nate Luebbe joined the B&H Event Space yesterday, March 3, for a new episode of the ongoing 'How I got the Shot' video series. March 3 is a special day, as it's World Wildlife Day.

In the hour-long video below, Luebbe details his wildlife photography workflow, including preparation, image capture and editing, and answers questions from live stream viewers. B&H asked Luebbe to share his favorite wildlife photos and discuss how he captured each shot. For Luebbe, many of his favorite shots have an associated journey and related photos. In total, Luebbe shows off around 30 wildlife photos.

Luebbe's path to wildlife photography is interesting. He was a hobbyist photographer primarily interested in landscape photography. While hiking Rocky Mountain National Park with a friend, camera in tow for prospective sunset landscape shots, a bull elk sauntered over and plopped down in front of Luebbe and his friend. As Luebbe admits, the resulting wildlife photo isn't incredible on its own, but it means a lot to Luebbe and was a turning point for him as a photographer. The next image Luebbe shows, a stunning shot of a bear walking through a beautiful landscape, blends both his interests and was the first shot he sold as a book cover.

Luebbe's beautiful environmental bear shot also highlights how you don't always need a traditional 'wildlife' lens to capture great wildlife photos. He captured that image with a 24-70mm F2.8 G Master lens, a far cry from a 400mm or 600mm prime lens. Of course, Luebbe has plenty of stunning wildlife photos captured using a long lens, but the point is that it's more important to put yourself into the right situations than to have big, expensive glass.

Be sure to stick around for the entire presentation above, as the final ten minutes are dedicated to answering viewer questions. If you'd like to see more from Nate Luebbe, visit his website and follow him on Instagram.

