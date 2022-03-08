Capture One discusses its plans for 2022 and previews Capture One for iPad

Capture One is poised for a very busy year. The company has released a development roadmap and Capture One will soon offer its applications across three different platforms, plus the web.

Hot on the heels of Capture One 22 for desktop and Capture One Live, the company has announced that Capture One for iPad will enter beta testing next month.

'It's been a big year for Capture One, and we're looking forward to an even bolder one in 2022. The creative world is changing and so have our goals and the activities around them,' said Rafael Orta, Capture One's CEO. 'I am absolutely delighted to share our progress, position, and plans with the creative community who has been, and continues to be our inspiration.'

Earlier today, Capture One shared a preview look at Capture One for iPad. As Capture One's David Grover points out in the presentation below, Capture One for iPad is not a lesser version of the software. The engine of Capture One for desktop is the same on the iPad version. If you edit a photo on iPad, you will get the same image quality as you would on desktop. Of course, while there's parity concerning quality, the new iPad app has been designed from the ground up for the tablet experience, including an all-new user interface.

As for Capture One for desktop, Capture One Beta version 15.2 is now live. The team will continue to improve the software with improvements to workflow and performance as we inch closer to the next major release of the software. Capture One has been releasing updates much more frequently than in years past, so users should continue to expect that approach moving forward. Capture One is also working on improving onboarding for new users and improving its raw conversion engine.

Capture One Live, which launched last month, is the company's new web-based collaboration platform. The team is working on making remote collaboration smoother and easier. Sharing a live shoot with collaborators around the world is a great feature and it'll be interesting to see how Capture One improves the platform throughout the rest of the year.

In addition to Capture One for iPad, Capture One is also coming to iPhone. There's not much information about the iOS app yet, but I imagine the iPad version offers some general insight into what we can expect.

'When we look ahead, we aren't aiming to make the most, but to make the best. We envision the amazing new products and all the ways they'll enable photographers and creatives of all types to create their best work, anytime, anywhere,' said Orta. 'Bringing Capture One to iPad is a critical part of that, and along with Capture One Live–and further out Capture One for iPhone–we are looking to provide photographers with the most powerful ecosystem of creative and collaborative tools. And, further equipped with easy file transferring, they'll be able to pick up where they left off in the creative process across devices. Stick with us on this journey, and we'll keep you involved every step of the way.'

Capture One 22 is available now for $299 for a perpetual license or $20 per month as part of a subscription. Upgrades are available starting at $159. For more information and to download a free 30-day trial of the software, visit Capture One.