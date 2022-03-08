Video: Nigel Danson takes the Nikon Z9 and Nikkor Z 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 VR S to Antarctica

Photographer Nigel Danson recently took a photography trip to Antarctica. He took lots of great gear with him, including the new Nikon Z9 and Nikon Z 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 VR S telephoto zoom lens. Danson primarily focuses on landscape photography, so you may think that a telephoto zoom lens probably didn't see much use during the trip. However, around 70 percent of Danson's images from the trip were shot with the 100-400mm lens. Why was it such a good choice for landscape photos in Antarctica?

When you're photographing in Antarctica, you're often shooting from boats rather than from land. If you want to get close to a landscape subject – and not have a lot of ocean in the foreground – you must use a long lens. However, it wasn't just circumstance that allowed the 100-400mm lens to shine. A telephoto zoom lens lets you zoom in on smaller details in a larger overall scene, no matter where you are. It also affords you flexibility if wildlife wanders into a nice landscape scene, as some local penguins were kind enough to do for Danson.

You absolutely must watch the entire video above as it is jam-packed with incredible photos of a stunning location. Danson discusses a wide variety of topics while sharing his experiences in Antarctica, including handholding the Z 100-400mm lens, battling windy conditions, how the Z9 compares to the Z7, dealing with heat haze at 400mm and much more. We hope to go hands-on with the new Nikon Z 100-400mm lens for ourselves soon. It looks like an impressive addition to the Z lens lineup.

Danson took the trip with other photographers, including Adam Gibbs, Alyn Wallace and James Popsys. I'll be sharing their videos from the trip later this week. It looks like it was an incredible trip.

To see more from Nigel Danson, visit his website and follow him on Instagram. You can see more of his videos on YouTube.

(Via Nigel Danson)