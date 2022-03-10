Video: Tips for recording smooth handheld video

As part of Adorama's ongoing 'Filmmaking with Aidin Robbins' series, Robbins is back with a new episode focused on shooting smooth handheld footage. Tripods and gimbals are great, but what if you want to record video using a faster run-and-gun style and reduce the amount of gear you need to carry? That's where handheld shooting excels. It's versatile and flexible. However, the tradeoff is that you can end up with shaky footage. Even with great handholding techniques, some camera shake is inevitable. How can you reduce the negative effect of camera shake and achieve smoother footage?

When he isn't filming a moving subject, Robbins often records at 60p or even 120p. He can then slow the footage down to 24 frames per second, dramatically reducing the appearance of camera shake. When recording a moving subject, such as a car or people walking, Robbins shoots video at 30p and then slows it down to 24p. It's not enough of a slowdown to look strange, but it's enough to smooth out some jitters in your footage.

Many cameras, such as popular video cameras like the Sony A7S III, Canon EOS R5, Nikon Z6 II, Panasonic GH5 II and GH6, and Panasonic S5, include in-body image stabilization. IBIS can make a huge difference for your handheld footage. Robbins recommends turning the feature off when using an ultra-wide lens as it can result in wobbly edges. However, your mileage may vary. In general, IBIS can save the day.

Another form of stabilization is optical image stabilization. Some lenses include built-in stabilization, which can be very effective for still photography and video alike. Different manufacturers use different terminology for their stabilization systems. Sony uses OSS, Canon uses IS, Nikon uses VR and Panasonic uses O.I.S., just to name a few.

Whereas in-body image stabilization uses precision to move your image sensor to counteract shake and optical stabilization moves elements in your lens to stabilize your shot, there's also digital stabilization. It's also sometimes referred to as electronic stabilization. This stabilization tech doesn't physically move anything in your camera or lens but uses software to stabilize your video. It often requires a slight crop to your footage. In Robbins' experience, all three stabilization technologies are worth using most of the time.

Many cameras, like the Panasonic S5 seen here, include in-body image stabilization. By combining IBIS with lenses with optical stabilization, you can achieve much smoother handheld footage.

Some techniques you can use to get more stable footage include keeping the motion away from the camera. The further away a shake or vibration is from the camera, the smaller its effect on the footage. Robbins tries to keep his hands and arms completely locked up. Any motion he wants to introduce, like a pan or tilt, comes from his core and legs.

Adding a third point of contact in addition to both your hands helps too. This is why something like a shoulder rig works so well. If you want a lightweight kit, though, you won't want to add any gear. Robbins frequently shoots through the viewfinder, making his head a third point of contact for the camera. Another popular technique is using your camera strap and creating tension on the back of your neck to help keep your camera more stable. Using a wider focal length will help, too, as the longer your lens, the more noticeable any camera shake will be.

Robbins employs a compositional technique to help too. By getting up close and personal with your subject and some sort of foreground element, you can create a lot of visible motion in your footage without needing to move the camera very far. The less you need to move, the better.

(Via Adorama)