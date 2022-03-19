Video: How to become a true wilderness photographer and scout unique landscape photo locations

Like many other photographers, when photographer Dave Morrow got started with photography, he got the inspiration for photo locations by going on Flickr and Instagram. While this can be a great way to learn about beautiful spots, it ensures that you end up at locations other photographers frequent. It can be difficult to capture original photos that stand out if you're going to popular spots. So, how does Morrow find unique photo locations?

In his latest video, Morrow discusses how he changed his workflow, allowing him to capture distinct photos in remote locations. In addition to working hard to improve his photographic skills, Morrow also learned new adventure skills. He learned how to hike, backpack, read topographic maps and better understand local weather conditions. He means it when he refers to himself as a 'wilderness photographer.' By becoming a better adventurer, Morrow has become a better photographer. Morrow thinks that many photographers underrate the ability to read the weather and understand topographic maps. These skills allow you to find spots that may be great for photography. To be clear, Morrow doesn't believe you have to be going out on long backpacking trips. These skills will also prove beneficial for day hikes.

If you want to scout better locations, you should first download Google Earth. You don't want to use the web version. When scouting new locations, the first thing Morrow does is open the Google Earth application. Depending on the time of year, you need to outline different criteria. Is it winter? Do you have the equipment to do winter hikes? Is it summer, and are you traveling somewhere dangerously hot? Morrow is at the point now where he is prepared for every landscape in every season. Still, when you're starting with adventure photography, you will want to understand your limitations so you can scout out safe, productive photo locations.

As Morrow discusses, Google Earth is immensely powerful. With the downloaded desktop version, which is free, you can simulate lighting conditions for different times of day and year and drop markers to get an on-the-ground perspective. It's a great way to generate ideas for places to go.

After scouting locations using Google Earth, Morrow then uses a web app called Gaia GPS. This web app shows you all available trails around different GPS locations and offers many helpful overlays, including one that shows slope. This allows Morrow to figure out if he can safely reach different locations that may be off the trail. You can also download the maps from Gaia to your phone to maintain a reference even if you lose cellular service.

If you can safely navigate off the trails and in the wilderness, you open up many creative possibilities for landscape photography. Of course, the keyword there is 'safely.' You may already have a strong repertoire of backpacking and navigational skills, but if you don't, you want to build up important skills slowly over time. Morrow spends nearly half the year out in the wilderness, but you can start small and do day hikes. Even branching out slightly from popular trails will help separate your landscape photos from everyone else's.

To see more of Dave Morrow's work, check out his YouTube channel and website. Dave Morrow has a 30-video educational course, 'The Landscape Photography School,' that teaches you everything he knows about landscape photography. It starts at $250 per year and includes a risk-free 90-day trial. As Morrow says, 'If this isn't the best photography training you have ever taken I'll refund your money.'

(Via Dave Morrow)