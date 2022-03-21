Video: Canon photographers Paul Seibert and Natalie Amrossi take to the skies for a morning flight over New York City

Canon's 'Field 2 Frame' video series is hosted by Canon photographer Paul Seibert. In the latest episode, Seibert's special guest is fellow Canon photographer Natalie Amrossi. The two photographers shoot together and talk about their unique journeys to becoming professional photographers. In addition to sitting down to talk in a studio, they also went on a sunrise helicopter tour of New York City for some awesome aerial photography. Despite both being seasoned aerial photographers, they had never flown together before.

Seibert asked Amrossi about her aerial photography and what she's looking for when she's flying. 'Every time I fly, it's a new experience,' said Amrossi. 'You always notice something that you haven't seen before. I look for leading lines. I look for different building alignments.' Seibert adds, 'New York has so many different components that change your perspective. But what is always different for me is the light.' 'Absolutely,' affirms Amrossi. The photographers were treated to some spectacular light on their morning flight and landed with incredible photos.

As for gear, the photographers took to the sky with various Canon bodies, including Canon EOS R5 and R6 mirrorless cameras and a Canon 5D Mark IV DSLR. Regarding lenses, you'll notice RF 15-35mm F2.8 L IS USM, EF 16-35mm F2.8L III USM, RF 28-70mm F2 L USM and RF 70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM zoom lenses.

After returning from the flight and talking about their photographic journeys, Seibert and Amrossi fired up a Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-1000 to print an image from their flight. Yes, the Canon video is designed to show off Canon's gear, of course, but it's also interesting to see a pair of pros chat about photography. Plus, there are some stunning aerial shots featured in the video.

To see more Paul Seibert, follow him on Instagram. To stay up to date with Canon Ambassador Natalie Amrossi, follow her on Instagram.

(Via Canon USA)