Kickstarter: Thingyfy launches the world’s most advanced pinhole lens with variable zoom & aperture

Thingyfy has launched its latest pinhole lens on Kickstarter. The Pinhole Pro Max is the world's first pinhole lens that includes six different aperture settings and zooming capabilities. The 18-36mm lens allows the user to cycle through a half dozen apertures, ranging from F36 to F233.

The Pinhole Pro Max isn't Thingyfy's first pinhole lens. The company previously launched the Pinhole Pro lens in 2016. This lens had a fixed focal length and an adjustable aperture. The following year, the 11mm Pinhole Pro S lens came out. A couple of years later, the Pinhole Pro X launched as the first zoom lens. Now, the Pinhole Pro Max combines the adjustable aperture of the original Pro with the zooming capabilities of the Pro X.

Thingyfy's previous pinhole lenses have been launched on Kickstarter, with the Pinhole Pro and Pro X raising nearly $330,000 and over $460,000, respectively. With 22 days to go in its campaign, the Pinhole Pro Max is doing well, too, having raised nearly $200,000, far exceeding its $10,000 goal.

The Pinhole Pro Max uses a universal lens mount, allowing you to attach it to nearly any modern camera, including those with Canon EF/RF, Nikon F/Z, Sony A/E, Fujifilm X, Micro 4/3 and Pentax K mounts. The pinhole size ranges from 0.5mm to 0.15mm as you change the aperture. The aluminum alloy lens has a 58mm filter thread and weighs around 170g. The lens is cut from a single piece of aviation aluminum using precision CNC and micro-drilling.

As of writing, there are still backing options to get the new Pinhole Pro Max for as little as $219, although supplies are limited at this price point. The next price tier is $279. The eventual retail price will be $547. Thingyfy expects the Pinhole Pro Max to begin shipping in September. For more information, visit Kickstarter and Thingyfy.

We only share Kickstarter campaigns that we believe are trustworthy. However, there are risks associated with crowdfunding campaigns. To learn more about safety on Kickstarter, click here.