Kickstarter: Benro Aureole 3-in-1 filter adapter system uses drop-in filters & adapts DSLR lenses to your mirrorless camera

Benro, maker of numerous photography accessories, including popular tripods, has launched the world's first detachable multi-functional filter mount adapter system on Kickstarter. The Benro Aureole is a 3-in-1 mount adapter system that lets users easily adapt filters in between a lens and the camera sensor. Further, the system adapts lenses to a different camera system, which is especially useful as more photographers transition from DSLR cameras to new mirrorless camera systems.

The Aureole aims to solve multiple issues with using filters. With circular screw-on filters, users must have different size filters or numerous adapters to use them on different lenses with varying filter thread sizes. Traditional square or rectangular filter solutions require a filter holder system, and the filters themselves are large and expensive.

Aureole uses a drop-in filter system that lets users mount and change filters without removing the lens or adapter. You can also use circular or square filters with Aureole, meaning you can use filters you already own. You can also rotate filters inside Aureole, allowing you to use circular polarizing filters and use graduated neutral density filters in landscape or portrait orientation.

Another advantage of this type of filter holder system is that you can use filters with ultra-wide-angle lenses that lack a filter thread due to bulbous front elements or require huge and pricey filters.

As of now, Benro plans to offer the Aureole in eight versions, adapting Canon EF and Nikon Z lenses to RF, E/FE, M4/3, Z, L, X and GF lens mounts, although feedback will inform plans for additional mount adapter options.

With just over three weeks left in the campaign, the Benro Aureole has been fully funded by nearly 200 backers. The campaign has exceeded its roughly $6,400 goal by about $60,000. Backer options include the Super Early Bird Video Kit that comes with a filter mount adapter, video filter holder, two polarizing filters, a clear filter and a bag. This option is HK$ 1,450, which works out to around $185 USD.

There's also the Super Early Bird Landscape Kit, which comes with a filter mount adapter, landscape filter holder, ND64PL filter, GND0.9S filter, circular clear filter, square clear filter and filter bag. This option is $245. The Benro Aureole should begin shipping this June.

For more information, visit Benro and Kickstarter.

We only share Kickstarter campaigns that we think are trustworthy. However, there are risks associated with crowdfunding campaigns. To learn more about safety on Kickstarter, click here.