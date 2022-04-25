2022 People & Portraits Photo Contest open for entries! Send us your best portraits for a chance to win great prizes!

Fancy yourself a portrait photographer? Have you mastered posing and sculpting the light to showcase emotion and tell someone's story with a single frame? If so, we invite you to enter your best portrait and people photographs in our just-opened 2022 People & Portraits Photo Contest.

Co-hosted by our sister publication, Digital Photo, our People & Portraits Photo Contest gives you a chance to showcase your portraiture skills and have a chance to win not only recognition but also some fantastic prizes from our sponsors, including a First Place cash prize of $500. Other prizes include a Datacolor SpyderX Pro display calibrator tool, Skylum Lumiar AI photo editing software, a K&K CONCEPT Black Diffusion lens filter, a FlashBender v3 Large Soft Box Kit, and much more.

Photo submissions are now open, and if you act quickly, you can take advantage of our early pricing. Your first entry is $25, and then any additional submissions are just $15 -- and there is no limit to how many entries you can submit. All entries must be submitted by June 21.

Digital Photo Annual Members can enter this contest for free! For more information on becoming a member here.

For more information about the full list of prizes, entry rules as well as articles and past winner galleries to help get the inspiration flowing, head over to the contest page.