H&Y announces magnetic modular Revoring Swift system, promising versatility, flexibility and speed

H&Y Filters has announced the launch of the world's first magnetic modular filter system, the Revoring Swift. The Swift is the follow-up to the H&Y Revoring, which launched on Kickstarter two years ago. Like the original Revoring, the Revoring Swift is also starting on Kickstarter, where the project has already been successfully funded following its launch yesterday.

The Revoring Swift includes a variable step ring, allowing you to use a single filter on all your lenses without separate step rings or adapters. Revoring Swift is fully modular. It accepts square filters and circular filters, matte boxes, hoods, and caps with magnetic connectivity.

The system comprises three layers, the base, bridge and top accessories. The base comes in four different sizes, allowing you to adjust it to fit a range of filter threads. The options are 46-62mm, 58-77mm, 67-82mm and 82-95mm. The 67-82mm should be the best bet for most still photography lenses.

H&Y offers a range of drop-in and square filter solutions, including solid neutral density, graduated neutral density, night filters and circular polarizers. There are also specialty filters like the Black Mist and blue/gold streaks.

The Swift has a clip-on magnetic filter holder that supports one-snap stacking for up to three filters. It includes clear markings on its edge and a secure lock on the side. H&Y calls the Swift Clip-on Filter Holder the 'the holy grail for landscape photographers.' The setup promises to be effortless, and it should take only a few seconds. You attach the Revoring base to your lens, clip the filter holder and bridge ring onto the base and then snap on your 100mm square and rectangular magnetic filters. You no longer need to worry about sliding filters into slot holders. You don't need to buy new magnetic filters, either. You can put your existing 100 x 100mm and 100 x 150mm filters into H&Y's available Magnetic Frame.

For filmmakers, a variable ND filter proves useful when dealing with changing light conditions, especially when you try to maintain a specific shutter speed with a fast lens. The Swift Magnetic Variable ND filter simply clips onto the Revoring Base, and you're good to go. It's available in 1.5-5 and 6-9 stop strengths.

Many more accessories are available for the new H&Y Revoring Swift, including matte boxes to reduce flare when filming. To check out the full range of new products and accessories, head to Kickstarter. Pledge options start at $219 for owners of an exiting Revoring. However, if you're new to the system, the Swift Photography Beginner set starts at $368. The H&Y Revoring Swift system should begin shipping this September.