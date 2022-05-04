Video: Great tips for saving money when building a landscape photography kit

Photography is an expensive hobby. Even if you exclusively buy entry-level equipment, the costs can add up quickly. Mads Peter Iversen's new video provides many tips to help landscape photographers save money. While the video is aimed at landscape photographers, some of Iversen's tips apply to other photographic genres.

How can you save money on cameras and lenses? When it comes to your camera, the best way to save money is to buy an older, used camera and not succumb to the idea that you always need a new and better camera to improve your photography. If you're just getting started, there are many excellent DSLRs available still. While they may not have all the bells and whistles of a new mirrorless camera, they're still excellent cameras, and you can always adapt DSLR lenses to a mirrorless camera if you decide to upgrade later.

You can also opt for a camera with a smaller image sensor, like an APS-C or Micro Four Thirds camera. They are often less expensive and smaller and use smaller, lighter lenses. You compromise some with megapixels, but you don't need a lot of megapixels to make beautiful, large prints.

Landscape photography doesn't require the fastest lenses, like F2.8 pro-level zooms. These pro lenses are amazing, but they're also expensive. For example, a 24-70mm F2.8 lens typically costs more than $2,000. You can opt instead for F4 zoom lenses, which are more affordable, plus they're also smaller and lighter. Landscape photographs are often shot at F5.6-11, so why pay a big premium for F2.8 if you don't require it?

You can also save money by trying to find a lens that 'does it all' rather than purchase multiple lenses. One of Iversen's favorite lenses is a Tamron 28-200mm. There's an equivalent lens available for most camera systems. 24-105mm and 24-120mm F4 lenses are also popular choices for landscape photography, and they offer more versatility than a 24-70mm F2.8 while also being roughly 40-50% less expensive.

There are many other ways to save money with a landscape photography kit. You can opt for older (and slower, but that doesn't matter much unless you're shooting video or doing high-speed photography) memory cards at deep discount, learn how to clean a camera sensor yourself, use step-up rings on your lenses so you can purchase filters in just one size, and learn how to maintain your gear and help it last a long time. Iversen discusses all these topics and more in the full video above, so be sure to watch the full video. Little savings here and there can add up quickly.

To see more videos from Mads Peter Iversen, visit his YouTube channel. You can see more of his photography on his website and on Instagram.

(Via Mads Peter Iversen)