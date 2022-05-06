OM System 40-150mm F4 PRO M.Zuiko Gallery: See real-world images with OM’s new compact tele-zoom

Click here to see our OM System 40-150mm F4 PRO M.Zuiko Gallery

Alongside the new OM System OM-1 camera, OM Digital Solutions announced a new OM System telephoto zoom lens, the OM 40-150mm F4 PRO M.Zuiko. We used the lens when testing the OM-1 but had yet to create a dedicated gallery to share our images shot with OM's latest compact telephoto zoom lens. In our new gallery, there are many real-world images shot with OM's new lens, which offers a 35mm equivalent focal length range of 80-300mm with a constant F4 aperture, including landscape and wildlife images, plus some real-world sharpness test shots at each full aperture stop at 40mm, 70mm and 150mm.

As we continue to work on a hands-on review of the OM 40-150mm F4 lens, which should go live next week, we wanted to let you browse our images and download the original RAW and JPEG files to see how the lens performs. At the risk of spoiling the review, there's an awful lot to like about the OM 40-150mm F4 PRO lens. The lens, which includes a pair of ED elements, two aspherical elements, a super ED element and an HR element, delivers impressive sharpness when shooting wide open throughout its focal length range.

Olympus E-M1 III camera with OM System 40-150mm F4 PRO lens at 75mm (150mm equiv.), F5.6, 1/500s, ISO 200. This image has been edited.

When used on either the OM System OM-1 or the older Olympus E-M1 Mark III, the OM 40-150mm F4 PRO delivered good autofocus performance. The lens focuses as close as 70cm (27.6"), resulting in a max magnification of 0.41x. While not a macro lens, that's pretty good close-focusing performance. Although no matter how close or far away your subject is, the lens focuses quickly.

OM System OM-1 camera with OM System 40-150mm F4 PRO lens at 140mm (280mm equiv.), F4, 1/800s, ISO 500. This image has been edited.

It's also ruggedly built, delivering the weather-sealed design that Olympus – and now OM System – lenses are known for. The lens handled winter weather and rain without any issue. The front element includes fluorine coating, which repels water and grease and makes the lens easier to clean. When paired with a weather-sealed Olympus or OM body, you're well-suited to shoot in just about any condition.

Thanks to the crop factor of a Micro Four Thirds sensor, you get an 80-300mm equivalent zoom lens in a compact and lightweight form factor. The lens, which is collapsible and thus must be extended for use, maintains its maximum length of roughly 125mm (5"). The minimum length is 99mm (3.9"), by the way. The lens weighs only 382 grams (0.84 lbs.), which is impressively lightweight and renders the lens easy to handhold. The lens offers a lot of versatility and performance in a small package.

OM 40-150mm F4 PRO lens on the Olympus E-M1 III camera. Here, you can see the lens in its 'expanded' form, ready to shoot. The lens collapses when not in use.

Again, our full hands-on review is in progress and should be published next week. But if you can't wait to see what the OM 40-150mm F4 PRO lens is capable of, head to our new gallery and download our sample images.