Video: Exploring Iceland in winter with landscape photographer Andy Mumford

Professional landscape photographer Andy Mumford recently visited Iceland for winter landscape photography. There are very few places on Earth that inspire as much awe as Iceland. It's a bona fide paradise for landscape photographers.

In the video below, we follow Mumford as he explores the Icelandic landscape, including the island nation's trademark highlands, waterfalls and ice caves. Considering the highlands, despite being beautiful, photographic subjects don't always jump out at you because the landscape is so vast, and there are very few foreground elements. In places like this, where it feels like the landscape surrounds you, you don't know where to even begin with a composition, Mumford suggests that you slow down and take your time. This is also a situation to try out a longer lens, like a telephoto zoom, instead of a wide-angle lens can benefit you. A longer lens lets you focus on smaller parts of the larger scene.

Mumford offers many excellent tips for a wide range of landscape photo situations, including abstract photography, using people in a landscape to create a sense of scale, seascape photography and working in a cramped, tight environment. Mumford covers a lot of ground in under 10 minutes, and there are some wonderful images to enjoy.

To see more of Andy Mumford's videos, visit his YouTube channel. To see more of his work, visit his website and follow him on Instagram. To learn more about Mumford's workshops, which take place in stunning locations all around the world, click here.

(Via Andy Mumford)