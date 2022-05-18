Ricoh announces WG-80 compact all-in-one waterproof camera

Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation has announced the Ricoh WG-80, its latest durable, lightweight and waterproof compact digital camera. The rugged 16MP camera includes a 5x built-in zoom lens that delivers a 28-140mm equivalent focal length range and records FHD resolution video.

The waterproof WG-80 is rated for use down to a depth of 14 meters (46 feet) for up to two hours, which is impressive. It's also shockproof against falls from about 1.6m (5'), dustproof, freezeproof and crushproof up to 100-kilogram force.

The WG-80's 16-megapixel backside-illuminated CMOS image sensor is a 1/2.3-inch type sensor. It has a native ISO range of 125-6400. The camera offers enhanced underwater shooting modes to deliver improved image quality. The camera compensates for the loss of contrast caused by light diffusion underwater. To help with underwater and close-up photography, the WG-80 includes a built-in right light with six LED lights and adjustable brightness. The light is about twice as bright as that on its predecessor, the WG-70.

The sensor is paired to a 5-25mm lens, which delivers an equivalent focal length range of 28-140mm. The lens has a variable max aperture ranging from F3.5 to F5.5. The lens can focus as close as 0.1m (0.33') with its special macro mode. During regular shooting, the minimum focus range is 0.5m to infinity (1.64' to infinity).

On the back of the camera is a fixed 2.7-inch display. The camera's total dimensions (W x H x D) are 122.5 x 61.5 x 29.5mm (4.8 x 2.4 x 1.2"). The WG-80 weighs 194g (6.8 oz.), including its battery and SD card. The battery life is approximately 300 shots.

The Ricoh WG-80 will be available in mid-June for $329.95.