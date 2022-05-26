Video: How to find compelling compositions in a busy woodland scene

Landscape and nature photographer Adam Gibbs has had a busy spring. So far, we've seen him do wildflower photography a couple of times. Now Gibbs is pointing his lens toward intense spring greens at Mossome Grove in British Columbia.

Spring is a great season for photography for many reasons. It's nice to see some color after a long, dark and grab winter, of course, but spring also offers beautiful flowers and wonderful, vibrant greens as trees begin leafing out. You can get bright, lime green colors that are quite unusual the rest of the year.

Mossome Grove is a beautiful spot that Gibbs has visited before and it's "extremely difficult to photograph." It's a very busy scene, so finding compositions is challenging. One of the most demanding (and exciting) aspects of woodland photography is how hard you must work to find a strong composition that isn't full of distractions.

Armed with his Fujifilm GFX 100S camera and GF 32-64mm F4 and GF 100-200mm F5.6 lenses, Gibbs found some lovely compositions. Enjoy the full video above to pick up some useful tricks you can use when composing images in woodland scenes.

To see more from Adam Gibbs, visit his website and YouTube channel. To stay up to date with his latest images, follow him on Instagram.

