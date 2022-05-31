Fujifilm X-Summit: New XF 150-600mm supertelephoto zoom, XF 18-120 Power Zoom lens, Updated X Series Lens Roadmap

In addition to the all-new high-performance Fuji X-H2S camera, Fujifilm is also unveiling a couple of cool new lenses at their latest X Summit event: a new supertelephoto zoom lens and a new versatile power-zoom all-in-one zoom. In addition to a couple of concrete products, Fujifilm also hinted at the development of a few more exciting products. They have updated their X-mount lens roadmap with three additional lenses, including a new Macro lens.

XF 150-600mm F5.6-8 R LM OIS WR

The first new lens on the docket should certainly catch the attention of birding and wildlife photographers, as Fujifilm adds another high-performance supertelephoto lens to its arsenal. The XF 150-600mm F5.6-8 R LM OIS WR lens joins the existing XF 100-400mm lens as Fujifilm's second XF supertelephoto zoom lens. The Fuji X-mount system is fairly sparse when it comes to long, telephoto lenses, especially for wildlife fans, and this new 150-600mm is a key addition for those who need extreme zooming capabilities and versatility.

Optically, the new XF 150-600mm F5.6-8 lens consists of 24 total lens elements situated into 17 groups. The lens includes three extra-low dispersion (ED) elements and four Super ED elements to help ensure sharp image quality from edge to edge across the full zoom range. Additionally, the lens incorporates Fuji's HT-EBC lens coating technology (High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating), which has been applied to all lens elements. This coating helps with light transmittance and reduces reflections across the high number of optical elements inside the lens.

In addition to its impressive 150-600mm zoom range, the lens is also compatible with Fuji's two teleconverters for even more reach. With the XF1.4x TC attached, the lens transforms into a 210-900mm lens, and with the 2x TC, the lens offers an impressive 300-1200mm focal length range.

Despite the zoom range, the XF 150-600mm lens is surprisingly compact and lightweight, with a design suitable for easy hand-held operation. The lens comes with a tripod foot, but it can be easily detached when not needed. The lens itself weighs 3.5 pounds (1605g), thanks in part to the two Super ED elements which helps keep the barrel size down. Additionally, the lens uses a completely internal zoom design, which means the lens doesn't extend while zooming nor does the balance of the lens shift when zooming. Weight is further reduced by the use of lightweight yet strong magnesium alloy for the lens' internal base frame.

Like other XF-series lenses, the new 150-600mm lens is fully weather-sealed against the elements. The lens has 19 total weather sealing points for dust- and moisture resistance as well as rated to withstand temperatures down to 14 degrees F (-10 C).

Other features include built-in optical image stabilization, which is rated for five stops of correction at 600mm. The lens's matte silver color, much like the XF 200mm F2 lens, is used to help reduce internal temperatures when shooting out in warm, sunny conditions, which can negatively impact image quality.

As mentioned, the lens has an Inner Focus system, and it is powered by a fast and silent linear motor system, which Fujifilm claims can achieve focus in just 0.25 seconds. The lens also includes a Focus Preset function to allow for quickly shifting focus back to a preset distance.

The Fuji XF 150-600mm F5.6-8 R LM OIS WR is expected to be available in early July 2022 with a retail price of $1,999 USD and $2,550 CAD.

XF 18-120mm F4 LM PZ WR

For Fujifilm hybrid shooters, the company has created an all-new Power Zoom lens, one that incorporates technology and features from their broadcast lens yet fit into an X-series lens that's designed for both photos and video. The new XF 18-120mm F4 LM PZ WR offers a highly-versatile wide-angle to short-telephoto zoom range combined with video-friendly amenities, such as minimized focus breathing and minimal changes in framing when zooming or focusing. Further, the lens is also parfocal, meaning the lens's focus doesn't change when zooming.

In terms of its optical design, the XF 18-120mm PZ lens uses 15 total elements placed into 12 groups and includes three aspherical elements and three ED elements to help suppress spherical and chromatic aberrations as well as minimize geometric distortion.

Like the XF 150-600mm lens, the new 18-120mm lens also uses a linear-motor-based Inner Focus system, driving a small, light focusing group. This allows for very swift focusing performance, with a Fuji-claimed focus speed of just 0.02 seconds. Additionally, when paired with the new X-H2S camera, the 18-120mm's focusing tracking performance is stated to be noticeably improved, due in part to the camera's faster, high-speed focusing system. This combo should offer excellent subject-tracking capabilities, even with video.

As mentioned, this lens is designed with several video-focused features to make it an excellent option for video creators. For starters, the lens's aperture drive control is different than that of other XF lenses, utilizing a "stepless" design. In other words, when making aperture adjustments, the aperture diaphragm smoothly adjusts or transitions between wider and narrower apertures to maintain constant exposure without any noticeable or distracting exposure shifts as the aperture changes.

Additionally, the lens features a zoom/focus control ring, which lets the operator control either zooming or focusing at a variable speed. The Power Zoom feature lets users control zooming electronically and drive the zoom function at a smooth, constant rate.

In terms of the physical design, the lens is both lightweight and compact, and thanks to its internal zooming design, the lens does not change shape as you zoom -- the lens maintains the same size or length at all focal lengths as well as the same center of gravity as you zoom. The lens weighs 460g, or just a bit over one pound, and measures 123.5mm (4.9 in.) in length and has a filter thread diameter of 72mm (2.8 in.). The lens is also weather-sealed against dust and moisture, with 13 sealed points throughout the barrel.

The Fuji XF 18-120mm F4 LM PZ WR is expected to be available in or around September 2022 at a retail price of $899 USD and $1,150 CAD.

X Series Lens Roadmap Update

In addition to the two new lenses, Fujifilm also updated their X Series Roadmap with three new future products, two for 2022 and one more planned for 2023. On the docket for 2022, is a second-generation version of their ultra-fast portrait prime, the XF 56mm F1.2 Mark II as well as an all-new macro lens, an XF 30mm F2.8 R Macro. This 45mm-eq. macro lens offers a standard field of view and is said to have a lightweight, compact design. Featuring a fast F2.8 aperture, this lightweight, easy-to-carry lens should be well-suited for a wide variety of subjects, from snapshots, to portraits, as well as a range of close-up photography subjects.

Click to view the full-size version

Coming up sometime in 2023 is a new ultra-wide-angle prime, an XF 8mm F3.5. This new 12mm-equivalent wide-angle lens will be the widest rectilinear lens in the X Series lens lineup. Even with a wide focal length, the lens is said to be compact and lightweight and therefore an ideal choice for a walk-around wide-angle lens.