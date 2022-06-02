Capture One for iPad arrives on June 28

Capture One first announced Capture One for iPad last June. Now, a year later, Capture One has revealed that Capture One for iPad will be available on June 28.

Capture One for iPad will allow you to capitalize on Capture One's renowned image processing engine while also taking advantage of different organizational tools, like ratings and color tags. You can edit your images manually or use Styles. And of course, Capture One's popular color editing tools are available on iPad.

If you want to start an edit on desktop and then continue it on iPad, this is possible too. The two apps allow transfer back and forth, assuming you have the latest version of Capture One Pro 22 installed on your desktop.

The new app has been designed from the ground up for use on iPad. The user experience and interface match the iPad. It includes a two-handed UI and utilizes different touch gestures to control different tools, such as long pressing on the screen to see a before and after display of your photo.

While there's a lot that Capture One for iPad promises to do at launch, the app isn't as feature-rich as the desktop version – at least, not yet. A big feature that's going to be absent at launch is tethering. Capture One is working with Apple to develop the feature, and it will arrive, but it's not ready for launch. However, the launch version will include many important features, like importing, culling, quick edits with Styles and presets, crop/rotation, a large assortment of editing tools, sending to desktop, exporting, copy and applying selective adjustments and more. Editing tools include: white balance, exposure, contrast, brightness, saturation, highlights, shadows, whites, blacks, clarity, structure, dehaze, basic color editing, black and white conversion, sharpening, noise reduction, a histogram, and more. Capture One is working on Masks and Layers and full cloud syncing in addition to tethering.

Capture One for iPad will be available on June 28, and it will cost $4.99 per month.