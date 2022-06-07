Panasonic announces firmware 2.0 for the GH6, adding impressive Atomos Ninja V/V+ support and better ProRes video recording

Panasonic has announced a new firmware version for its flagship GH6 Micro Four Thirds camera. Firmware version 2.0 was developed in partnership with Atomos, a global company that creates technologies for filmmakers. The update promises significantly improved video recording options. Firmware 2.0 will allow users to output up to 5.8K/59.94p and C4K/119.88p raw video data over HDMI as Apple ProRes RAW video on Atomos Ninja V and Ninja V+ devices.

Panasonic said, "First introduced in February 2022, the highly-regarded LUMIX GH6 has been recognized for its exceptional video performance and handling among existing and new GH users worldwide. Over time, the GH6 will evolve with firmware updates to further enhance its performance and usability to meet the changing needs of creators."

Looking closer at the raw video data output over HDMI, Apple ProRes RAW can be recorded in regular Micro Four Thirds format (17:9 ratio) at 5.7K at up to 59.94p on the Atomos Ninja V+. On the standard Ninja V, the frame rate is capped at 29.97p. For Cinema 4K (4096 x 2160) video, the Ninja V+ can record up to 119.98p and the Ninja V records at up to 59.94p. In Micro Four Thirds Anamorphic format (4:3 ratio), 5.8K-A footage can be recorded at up to 29.97p using the Ninja V+ and 25p on the Ninja V. 4.4K-A footage is recordable up to 59.94p on the Ninja V+.

Alongside the new performance benchmarks with Atomos Ninja V recorders, Panasonic offers a LUT (lookup table) designed exclusively for the raw video on the Ninja V/V+. The LUT provides the same color grading as V-Log/V-Gamut. Users can easily match colors between footage recorded on the GH6, Varicam and EVA1 cameras using the LUT. The LUT is available here.

Panasonic GH6

In addition to improved video output recording options, Panasonic is improving the GH6's internal recording options. There are a lot of specs to consider, so we'll be discussing just the highlights. With firmware 2.0, you can internally record C4K 60p/FHD 60p in ProRes 422 HQ/ProRes 422. The update allows users to load low compression and high-quality data directly to the PC without transcoding for smooth non-linear editing (NLE). The new internal C4K 59.94p recording requires a CFexpress card. If you're limited to just an SD card, you can only record FHD ProRes 422 video.

Firmware version 2.0 for the Panasonic GH6 will be available on July 5. When released, the download will be available on Panasonic's global support site.