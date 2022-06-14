Capture One announces major update: Improved tethering for Canon and Sony, new Tool Panel and much more

Capture One has announced the latest major release of Capture One 22. The update, version 15.3.0, adds many new features and improvements to the popular raw photo editing software. Highlights include wireless tethering for Sony cameras, a redesigned Tool Panel, a new Magic Eraser, and much more.

”In March, for the first time, we as a company shared our vision for Capture One as a multi- platform ecosystem for creatives, and laid out our roadmap for getting there; it was a product of listening to our users and being ambitious for them and the community,” said Rafael Orta, Capture One CEO. “It began with Capture One Live, and now we are moving into Capture One for iPad, with this release being a critical step into the future we are building. It’s always rewarding to see the marks of progress, but I’d be remiss not to mention it’s also an exciting time.”

In case you missed it, we have previously interviewed Rafael Orta about a wide range of topics, including the company’s approach to updates and mobile platforms.

Starting with wireless tethering for Sony cameras, Capture One promises identical functionality to USB tethering. Wireless tethering is supported for many recent Sony mirrorless cameras, including the A7R IV, A7 IV, A7S III, A7C, A1, A9 II, FX3, and ZV-E10.

For Canon cameras, tethering has been improved too. Users can now control where images are saved when tethered. You can select from a card, computer or both.

The redesigned Tool Panel promises to be easier to use and more intuitive. It includes bigger icons, labels (which can be disabled), fewer tabs, and easy access to customization options. Any customization changes are saved and backed up automatically.

Joining the existing Magic Brush, the new Magic Eraser allows you to easily erase parts of a mask over similar areas, such as skin or the sky. You can select the Magic Eraser from Layers and Cursor tools. You can link the Magic Brush and Eraser so that they share settings like size and opacity.

Capture One has improved its collaborative Capture One Live feature. You can now more easily watermark images, use keyboard shortcuts on the web version of Capture One, and set your Live Session duration to one month.

Ahead of Capture One for iPad releasing on June 28, the latest version of Capture One for desktop includes support for importing images that have been uploaded to the cloud on iPad. You can add the new Cloud Transfer option to your toolbar.

Various aspects of the general user experience have been improved as well. For example, the crop aspect ratio is now saved per image rather than globally, meaning that when you open the crop tool on an image you’ve previously cropped, the tool with default to the aspect ratio you had used rather than the global default ratio. Rotations are now smoother on macOS. There’s also Metal Support on Intel-based machines now.

The latest version of Capture One includes new camera and lens support. The software supports the Canon M50 II and R5C. New supported lenses include four RF lenses, the Canon RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM, Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM, Canon RF 800mm F5.6L IS USM, and Canon RF 1200mm F8L IS USM.

To summarize, here are the key improvements available in Capture One 22 (15.3.0):

Wireless tethering (Sony)

Save to card & computer when tethering (Canon)

Magic Eraser

Tool Panel redesign

Cloud transfer from iPad

Crop Ratio saved per image

Rotation smoothness (Mac)

Style Pack functionality

Guided Tour

Metal support on Intel

Capture One Live: 1 month Session duration / Keyboard shortcuts on web / Improved watermark workflow

Capture One 22 is available as a lifetime license for $299 or as part of a subscription plan starting at $20 per month. There’s also special upgrade pricing available for previous users. To learn more about Capture One 22, click here. (https://www.captureone.com/en) In case you missed it, Capture One for iPad, which has been built from the ground up for Apple’s tablet, is arriving on the App Store on June 28 for $5 per month.