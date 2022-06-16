Fujifilm announces Instax Mini Link 2 wireless smartphone printer

Fujifilm has announced a new Instax printer, the Instax Mini Link 2. The wireless smartphone printer includes new customizable frames, image modes and the ability to "draw" special effects onto your print via a new INSTAXAiR feature.

Mini Link 2 connects to your smartphone – or Fujifilm X-S10 camera – via Bluetooth. In about 15 seconds, you can transfer and begin printing an image. On a single charge, you can expect about 100 Instax prints.

The accompanying Instax Mini Link 2 app provides the user with different frames and effects you can overlay on your images. There are also a couple of color modes, Instax-Rich and Instax-Natural, offering enhanced and natural-looking colors, respectively. You can also apply artistic filters and adjust your image's brightness, contrast and saturation before printing. With the included "collage" option, you can even print up to eight images on a single Instax print.

You can also spice up your prints with the new INSTAXAiR feature. By pressing the feature button on the top of the compact Mini Link 2 printer, you can aim the side LED and "draw" in the air. Whatever you draw will appear on the print preview in the app and you can then print a photo with your custom, hand-drawn effect overlaid. You can also record a video of you making the drawing and then print a unique QR code onto your print. Someone can then scan the QR code and view and download the video. You can also share the video yourself to social media.

"Mini Link 2 encourages image makers to express themselves creatively through their prints," said Bing Liem, president, Imaging Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation. "With highly innovative, fun, and interactive features like INSTAXAiR, we're establishing new ways to connect with and inspire INSTAX users as they create their images."

Fujifilm has also announced a new Instax film, the Instax Mini Spray Art instant film. It includes a color rainbow spray design and will cost around $15 per pack. The new instant film and the Instax Mini Link 2 will begin shipping on June 22. The Mini Link 2 comes in three color options: soft pink, clay white and space blue. For more information, visit Fujifilm.