Blackmagic Design announces Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2

Blackmagic Design has announced the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2, a next-generation model of the Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K.

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 includes a new adjustable touchscreen, a larger battery for a longer shooting duration, plus support for an optional electronic viewfinder. The camera includes Blackmagic's latest generation 5 color science and the same popular Super 35 HDR image sensor as its predecessor. The sensor promises 13 stops of dynamic range and dual native ISO. The camera includes an EF lens mount, like the previous model.

The camera offers a sleek, handheld design and is made from a lightweight carbon fiber polycarbonate composite. The multifunction handgrip includes all recording controls, including buttons for recording, ISO, white balance and shutter angle. The rear tilting panel is a large 5-inch display.

Considering the sensor, the Super 35 sensor features 6144 x 3456 resolution and records 6K video at up to 50 frames per second using the full resolution of the sensor. You can also record 6K 2.4:1 at up to 60fps. At lower resolutions, 5.7K, 4K DCI, 4K UHD, and 3.7K 6:5 anamorphic can also be recorded at 60p. 2.8K 17:9 and FHD video is recordable at up to 120p. The sensor promises up to 13 stops of dynamic range and a native ISO range up to ISO 25,600.

Blackmagic writes, "Featuring the same generation 5 color science as the high-end URSA Mini Pro 12K, the new Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 delivers an even greater advancement in image quality with stunning, accurate skin tones and faithful color in every shot. Customers get a new dynamic 12-bit gamma curve designed to capture more color data in the highlights and shadows, for better looking images. The color science also handles some of the complex Blackmagic RAW image processing, so color and dynamic range data from the sensor is preserved via metadata which customers can use in post-production."

When working in bright light, the optional viewfinder could make things easier. The Pocket Cinema Camera Pro EVF connects via a single connector and offers a 70-degree swivel range, and comes with four different types of eyecups for right or left-eye dominant shooting. The EVF has a 1280 x 960 OLED display and includes a four-element glass diopter. A built-in digital focus chart helps customers achieve the ideal viewfinder setup.

The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 – and its predecessor – now use larger NP-F570 batteries for longer shooting times. A locking DC power connector is available to ensure consistent power. Further, an included AC plug pack powers the camera and charges the battery simultaneously. You can also use the USB-C expansion port to trickle charge the battery with portable power packs.

All Pocket Cinema Cameras include a full version of DaVinci Resolve Studio – more on that software shortly. Blackmagic has also released firmware (version 7.9) for the entire Pocket Cinema Camera line that introduces numerous updates, including activating a motion-sensing gyro inside the camera. The gyro records the camera's motion so that it can be used inside DaVinci Resolve to provide better digital stabilization.

The Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K G2 is available now for $1,995. The optional Pro EVF is $495. You can learn more about the camera and view purchasing options at Blackmagic Design.

Returning to DaVinci Resolve, Blackmagic Design released DaVinci Resolve 18.0 Beta 5. To read all the details about the new software release, click here.