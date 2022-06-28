Capture One for iPad now available: Full raw processing on-the-go

As promised, Capture One has released Capture One for iPad today. The app is now available on the App Store on iPad as part of a monthly subscription plan for $4.99 per month. The app works as a standalone iPad app but also alongside Capture One Pro for desktop with a Cloud File Transfer feature.

"We are absolutely delighted to bring Capture One for iPad to our dedicated Capture One users and the iPad audience at large. The iPad set out to redefine mobile computing and it presents us with the opportunity to experience our images in the most tactile way possible in a digital age. We are very proud to have created a way to work with your images that is unobtrusive and deferential to how Capture One and iPad users like to work; one where the design recedes and increases the sense of integration with your images," said Rafael Orta, CEO of Capture One.

Capture One for iPad marks the first time Capture One's popular raw conversion technology is available on a truly mobile device. Capture One for iPad has been built from the ground up, and the app uses the iPad's touch-based interface to "its full potential," including through gestures and touch interactions. While Capture One for iPad doesn't offer every feature found on the desktop version, at least not yet, it includes the core components of Capture One's image processing and workflow features. With Cloud File Transfer, users can continue working on a file, even when they leave their office, and then easily bring it back onto the desktop when they're finished.

Batch editing is available on iPad as well. Users can also take advantage of image editing features like Dehaze, film grain, Basic Color Editor, Styles and more. Capture One says that "aggressive development" is ongoing for features such as tethering, layers and masking.

Orta continues, "While the iPad app is completely new, it was important for the team to make it immediately familiar to Capture One users and general iPad users, so it’s both capable and tactile. The distinct feature layout brings order to capability and sets an intuitive flow for new users, making this not only the most affordable way to enjoy Capture One, but the simplest."

Capture One for iPad has been a long time coming. During its development, Capture One has spoken to numerous professional photographers about their needs and hopes for a mobile version of Capture One. The team has also surveyed usage data to ensure that it prioritized the most important features for as many photographers as possible for today's launch.

You can read more about what Capture One for iPad can do in this hands-on report from professional retoucher and Capture One Ambassador Jan Wischermann. Capture One will be hosting a webinar this afternoon at 1 PM EDT on YouTube all about Capture One for iPad.

For more information about Capture One for iPad, visit Capture One. The app is available now on the App Store for $4.99 per month.