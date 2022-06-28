See the world in 360 degrees: Insta360 announces ONE RS 1-inch 360 Edition camera in partnership with Leica

Insta360 has announced the ONE RS 1-inch 360 Edition. The new camera "raises the bar" for 360-degree image and video capture and includes a pair of 1"-type CMOS sensors. The camera is co-engineered with Leica – Insta360 and Leica have collaborated since 2020 – and records 6K video.

"The 1-Inch 360 Edition represents Insta360's continued mission to make ONE RS the most comprehensive and versatile camera on the market. This latest edition turns ONE RS into a powerful 6K camera capable of impressive performance even in low light," said JK Liu, founder of Insta360.

The pair of 1"-type image sensors record video at up to 6K resolution at 30 frames per second. With two lenses recording full panoramic 360-degree video, creators can capture all the action in a single take. Content can be shared in an immersive 360-degree video or as flat footage. You can edit footage with the accompanying Insta360 app or on desktop using Insta360 Studio. There's also a plugin for use with Adobe Premiere Pro.

As for still images, the camera records 21-megapixel raw (DNG) images. The ISO range is the same for video and stills and ranges from 100 to 3,200. The shutter speed range is 120s to 1/8,000s, so you can do long exposure photography or freeze action. Video and stills are stabilized with Insta360's FlowState Stabilization technology, and the camera includes automatic horizon leveling algorithms. The compact action camera is designed to be much easier to use and more accessible than other 360 video solutions, some of which require full rigs.

There's quite a bit of AI in different modes and capabilities. The camera includes AI for its new PureShot HDR photo mode, and the Insta360 app uses AI to automatically perform different video editing tasks, like dolly zooms.

Of the new camera, Matthias Harsch, CEO of Leica Camera, said, "We're excited to bring Leica's optical and digital imaging expertise into a new product segment with the ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition. Creators can take advantage of both the camera's 360 capture capabilities and its dual 1-inch sensors, no longer having to choose between creativity and premium image quality."

The Insta360 ONE RS 1-inch 360 Edition is compatible with existing ONE RS and ONE R cores, as the ONE system is designed to be modular and adaptable. If you don't have a core, you can purchase the new 1-inch 360 Edition and ONE RS core for $799.99. You can purchase the 360 camera separately for $649.99, including a battery and mounting bracket. The new 360 camera is available now. To learn more, visit Insta360.