Venus Optics announces Laowa 12-24mm F5.6 full-frame lens for mirrorless cameras

Venus Optics, maker of Laowa lenses, has announced a new full-frame wide-angle zoom, the Laowa 12-24mm F5.6. The compact lens delivers a maximum field of view of 121.9 degrees. It also delivers a minimum focus distance of just 15 centimeters (5.9 inches).

The full-frame ultra-wide angle lens also accepts screw-on filters, which is somewhat unusual. The lens ships with an adapter ring that you can use with 77mm filters. The adapter ring also acts as a lens hood. The lens is quite compact. Depending upon the mount version, the lens ranges from 84mm (3.3 in.) to 95.6mm (3.76 in.) in length. The maximum diameter is always 69.4mm. (2.73 in.). The lens weighs about 500 grams (17.6 ounces).

The optical formula includes 15 elements organized in 11 groups. Of these 15 elements, there are 2 aspherical elements and 3 ED elements. The front element includes a "Frog-Eye" coating, which repels dust and water. The lens has a five-bladed aperture diaphragm which Venus Optics says delivers "stunning 10-point" sun stars.

The Laowa 12-24mm F5.6 is a manual focus lens. The lens has three rings, the largest of which is the focus ring. The lens includes an engraved focus scale in imperial and metric units. The zoom ring is marked at 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24mm. The third and final ring is a manual aperture ring with markings at F5.6, 8, 11, 16 and 22.

The Laowa 12-24mm F5.6 is available to purchase via Venus Optics and authorized resellers. The lens comes in Canon RF, Nikon Z and Sony E mount varieties for $649. The lens is also available for Leica M mount for $699. For more information, click here.