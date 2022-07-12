The Canon PowerShot PICK automatically tracks and photographs you

In addition to two new RF lenses, Canon has also announced the PowerShot PICK Active Tracking PTZ Camera. It's a portable camera that uses artificial intelligence to automatically track and photograph people, such as at an event or family gathering.

The camera was first released in Japan following a successful crowdfunding campaign, and is now making its way to the US, after successfully funding on IndieGoGo. It's not often we see a company as big as Canon use crowdfunding, but the PowerShot PICK is an unusual type of camera.

The PowerShot PICK includes face-detection and tracking to automatically follow people and capture photos when the moment is right, such as when people are smiling. It features approximately 340 degrees of Pan movement and Tilt capabilities between -20 and 90 degrees. The camera has a built-in 3x optical zoom lens, plus 4x digital zoom. The 19-57mm equivalent lens includes image stabilization as well. The battery-powered camera captures 11.7MP images and FHD video at up to 60p.

Canon PowerShot PICK

To use the PowerShot PICK, you must install the MiniPTZ mobile app on a compatible iOS, iPad OS, or Android device. The app allows you to configure the PICK, manually control it, and automatically generate highlight videos (iOS only). You can also browse the images PICK captured and select your favorites to download.

Canon writes, "The PowerShot PICK is also a great way to capture your next social media post or home video. Whether you want to film a cooking tutorial or dance video, the PICK can easily record them." You can also control PICK with voice commands. You can ask the device to capture an image or record a video. "The PICK is compact and convenient. Lightweight and battery powered, this product is great for everyone who wants to easily capture candid photos and videos almost anywhere."

PowerShot PICK will be available later this summer for $499.99.