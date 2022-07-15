Panasonic GH6 Gallery Update: See our latest real-world images

Click here to see our updated Panasonic GH6 Gallery

Our full Panasonic GH6 Review is in progress. However, we didn't want to leave you high and dry. We've added some new real-world gallery images shot with the GH6 using production firmware. In our original hands-on report with the GH6, the camera was still using pre-production firmware, so we couldn't do a full Hands-on Review.

The GH6 includes a brand-new 25.2-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor, meaning the GH6 is the highest-resolution Micro Four Thirds camera available. The camera also ditches an optical low-pass filter, so the GH6 is poised to deliver high-resolution images. It delivers on its promise when paired with high-quality glass and in good light.

Panasonic GH6 with Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm F4-6.3 ASPH. POWER O.I.S. lens at 400mm (800mm equiv.), F6.3, 1/1600s, ISO 800. This image has been edited.



100% crop from original JPEG image

The camera also delivers impressive dynamic range. Consider the image below. The bird is in complete shadow in the original JPEG image. Even though this image is shot at ISO 1250, it's possible to retrieve a lot of shadow detail.

Original JPEG image - Panasonic GH6 with Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm F4-6.3 lens at 400mm (800mm equiv.), F6.3, 1/2000s, ISO 1250.



Modified raw image - Panasonic GH6 with Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm F4-6.3 lens at 400mm (800mm equiv.), F6.3, 1/2000s, ISO 1250.

Concerning high ISO performance, the GH6 performs well here, too. The native ISO range goes from ISO 100 to 25,600. At the default setting, Auto ISO stops at ISO 3200, so I needed to increase exposure a bit in the image below, given that I was at 400mm (800mm equiv.) and it was nearly dark outside. However, the image quality holds up nicely with a bit of manual noise reduction.

Panasonic GH6 with Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm F4-6.3 lens at 400mm (800mm equiv.), F6.3, 1/400s, ISO 3200. This image has been edited.

There's a lot more to test with the Panasonic GH6, but the camera has made a strong first impression so far. It has excellent build quality and ergonomics, impressive image quality, and strong overall performance. What about autofocus? Panasonic has retained a contrast-detect autofocus system in the GH6, despite some users clamoring for a hybrid system with phase-detect. However, Panasonic's engineers focused on image quality and aimed to improve AF performance through improved processing power and algorithms. So far, I've had somewhat mixed success with autofocus. Further testing is required.

To see all our GH6 images, including the latest ones with production firmware, visit our Panasonic GH6 Gallery. Stay tuned for our full hands-on review.