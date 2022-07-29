Canon EOS R7 Gallery: See the latest shots with Canon’s new 32.5MP APS-C mirrorless camera

Click here to see our updated Canon EOS R7 Gallery

In late May, we headed down to Florida to go hands-on with Canon's new EOS R7 and R10 APS-C mirrorless cameras. Of the two, the R7 is the "higher-end" camera, with a higher resolution 32.5-megapixel image sensor and a more enthusiast-oriented design. The cameras share many features, including a sophisticated hybrid autofocus system.

Since returning from our short trip to Florida, we've received production versions of the R7 and R10. I've got the R7, while my colleague, William, has the R10. As I continue to work on my full Canon R7 Hands-on Review, I wanted to share some real-world images captured with the R7, many of which are shot with the Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM telephoto zoom lens. It's a fantastic lens for wildlife photography.

Canon EOS R7 with Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM lens at 500mm (800mm equiv.), F7.1, 1/320s, ISO 100. This image has been edited.

Likewise, the Canon R7 is a great wildlife photography camera. It has a 1.6x crop factor with its 32.5MP APS-C sensor, making it easier to fill the frame with distant wildlife subjects. The camera's impressive AI-powered autofocus does a great job tracking and focusing on animals, such as birds. Further, the camera can shoot at up to 15 frames per second with its mechanical shutter and 30 fps using an electronic shutter.

Canon EOS R7 with Canon RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM lens at 500mm (800mm equiv.), F8, 1/1000s, ISO 100. This image has been edited.

So far, the Canon R7 has impressed me. It has a great feel and offers useful physical controls and buttons. It's not quite as compact and lightweight as the R10, but it is still a pretty small camera and significantly lighter than Canon's 7D Mark II DSLR. Alongside the R10, the R7 is Canon's first APS-C camera in its EOS R mirrorless system, and so far, the R7 seems like one of Canon's best APS-C cameras overall.