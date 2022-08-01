Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Gallery: View our real-world shots from Sony’s popular, versatile zoom lens

Click here to see our Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Gallery

The Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS lens isn't exactly new – having been released in November 2017 – but it remains a popular choice among Sony full-frame mirrorless camera users, thanks in part to the lens's versatility, strong performance and appealing $1,300 price point. We didn't end up reviewing the lens when it was released. However, we're working on our hands-on review now. It's better late than never, especially considering how many photographers are still entering the Alpha mirrorless camera system and thinking about the FE 24-105mm F4 as one of their first lenses.

As we work on our full review, we've uploaded a batch of real-world test images, including a full suite of sharpness test images shot at 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 70mm, and 105mm. So far, the lens has impressed me. While it doesn't include Sony's latest and greatest optical technologies, it's still an impressive lens. It includes 17 elements across 14 groups, including 3 ED and 4 aspherical elements. The lens incorporates Sony Nano AR coating and fluorine coating.

Sony A7 IV with Sony 24-105mm F4 G OSS lens at 94mm, F4, 1/250s, ISO. This image has been edited.

Beyond the impressive image quality, the lens also offers good build quality. The lens weighs 663 grams (23.4 ounces), which is reasonably lightweight. Compared to the Canon RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM, the Sony lens is just under 40g lighter. The Sony 24-105mm F4 is 113.3mm (4.46 inches) long at its minimum length, whereas Canon's 24-105mm zoom lens is slightly shorter at 107.3mm (4.22 in.). As for diameter, the Sony's max diameter is 83.4mm (3.29 in.), and the Canon lens is the same. Both lenses have a 77mm filter thread. Nikon went a slightly different route with its all-in-one zoom, opting for a 24-120mm range with its Z 24-120mm F4 S lens. Impressively, Nikon's lens is $200 cheaper and 33g lighter.

Sony A7 IV with Sony 24-105mm F4 G OSS lens at 79mm, F9, 1/200s, ISO 100. This image has been edited.

Returning to the Sony 24-105mm, it's proving to be a great lens in the field. The 24mm to 105mm focal length range is fantastic for landscape photography. The performance throughout the entire range is impressive, delivering good sharpness, strong control over aberrations, and well-controlled distortion. Stay tuned for our full review. In the meantime, you can view and download full-resolution raw and .jpg images in our Gallery.