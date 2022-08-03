Canon R7 Hands-on Review: Is the APS-C EOS R7 among Canon’s best mirrorless cameras?

We've just published our Canon R7 Hands-on Review and our verdict is in, it's a great camera. The 32.5-megapixel APS-C camera is one of Canon's first two APS-C EOS R-series cameras, along with the EOS R10. The EOS R7 is the more capable of the two cameras, featuring a higher-res image sensor, better EVF, in-body image stabilization, faster shooting speeds, and better video features. Whereas the R10 is a great entry-level option, the R7 is a compelling choice for enthusiast photographers, including those using Canon 7D Mark II or 90D DSLR cameras who want a mirrorless upgrade.

At $1,500, the Canon EOS R7 represents one of the best values in the EOS R ecosystem. The APS-C image sensor, which has the same resolution as some prior Canon sensors, is newly-developed. Although it's not clear precisely what's new, the resulting image quality is impressive. The camera captures sharp, detailed images with great color at low ISO settings. Despite the smaller APS-C image sensor, performance remains impressive even as you increase ISO. You can easily shoot at ISO 3200 and even ISO 6400 and get excellent results.

Canon EOS R7 with RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM lens at 500mm (800mm equiv.), F7.1, 1/800s, ISO 640. This image has been edited.

An advantage of the APS-C sensor is the 1.6x crop factor it affords. While this can be a limiting factor when trying to capture wide-angle perspectives, it's a boon when using a long lens, like the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM lens that Lensrentals sent us to use along the Canon EOS R7. Along with the R7's impressive in-body image stabilization, you have a 160-800mm telephoto zoom lens that's easy to handhold.

Canon EOS R7 with RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM lens at 400mm (640mm equiv.), F6.3, 1/800s, ISO 1250. This image has been edited.

Of course, none of these impressive features mean much if the camera struggles with autofocus. That's not a problem for the R7. It has an AF system like the one found in Canon's flagship EOS R3 full-frame camera, complete with AI-powered subject detection autofocus. The R7 has fewer autofocus points, no surprise given the smaller sensor, and the AF isn't quite as fast or reliable as the R3's, but it's still very good, and the AF points cover practically the entire image sensor. Of all the advantages the R7 offers over its DSLR predecessors, the impressive autofocus system is among the best.

Canon EOS R7 with RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM lens at 500mm (800mm equiv.), F7.1, 1/1250s, ISO 320. This image has been edited.

Overall, the Canon EOS R7 is a great enthusiast-oriented APS-C mirrorless camera. It's a great follow-up to the venerable 7D Mark II and 90D DSLRs. To read all about the Canon EOS R7, including the other aspects we like and some we like a bit less, head to our full review.