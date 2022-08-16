Video: Landscape photographer Mads Peter Iversen critiques 30 photos

Photographer Mads Peter Iversen asked his viewers if they wanted to submit images for a critique video. The response was overwhelmingly positive, and Iversen provides feedback for 30 photos in the video below.

Feedback is an important part of the learning process. While positive feedback is always nice to hear, it's also important to consider ways your images could improve. Sometimes a simple edit or a different crop can go a long way. In other cases, Iversen offers feedback on what could have been done differently in the field when the image was captured.

There are many lessons to be learned in Iversen's video below and many ideas you can apply to your photography moving forward. While admittedly, some critique is always subjective, it's nice to see how an accomplished, experienced photographer like Iversen views the images that photographers sent him.

If you'd like to participate in a future critique with Iversen, you'll want to enroll in his Photoshop for Landscape Photographers course. The course includes more than 25 videos that teach everything he knows about Photoshop editing for landscape photographers, and it's geared toward photographers of all skill levels.

To see more of Iversen's videos, visit his YouTube channel. To see more of his photography, check out his website and follow him on Instagram.

