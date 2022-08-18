Tamron announces the development of 20-40mm F2.8 Di III VXD lens for full-frame Sony mirrorless cameras

Tamron has announced the development of a new 20-40mm F2.8 Di III VXD lens for full-frame Sony mirrorless cameras. The E-mount lens is the most compact and lightest in its category.

The lens is just 86.4mm (3.4 in.) long and weighs 366g (12.9 oz.). The 20mm to 40mm zoom range is an unusual one. It's wider-angle and much smaller in form factor than a 24-70mm F2.8 zoom lens, while it's longer at both ends of the focal length range than something like a 16-35mm F2.8 zoom. By opting for the 20-40mm range, Tamron's engineers have crafted a smaller and lighter lens than the other F2.8 zoom lenses.

The lens incorporates Tamron's Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive (VXD) autofocus drive system that uses a linear motor. The lens has a minimum focusing distance of just 170mm (6.7 in.), allowing for a 1:3.8 max reproduction ratio at the wide end of the lens.

Tamron 20-40mm F2.8 Di III VXD

The Tamron 20-40mm F2.8 Di III VXD accepts 67mm screw-on filters, like many of the company's other lenses for mirrorless cameras. It includes a moisture-resistant construction, a new design with an improved texture and scratch resistance, and the lens is compatible with many of Sony's camera-specific features, like Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF.

While additional details are scarce, including availability and price information, it's clear that Tamron is targeting hybrid creators with its new fast zoom lens. The lens is designed to be a standard take-everywhere lens for vloggers and self-shot content creation. Of course, it should also be a fantastic choice for landscape photographers, given its focal length range.