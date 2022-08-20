Video: Wildlife photographer Donal Boyd captures stunning portraits of arctic foxes in Iceland

Professional wildlife photographer Donal Boyd has teamed up with Adorama for an excellent video series, "In the Field with Donal Boyd." In the latest episode, Boyd traveled to the Hornstrandir Nature Reserve in remote Iceland to photograph the native arctic foxes. No humans inhabit the area year-round, and the foxes roam freely in the protected region.

The video below is an incredible look at the foxes in their native habitat, exploring and foraging for food. Boyd captured many amazing images and incredible footage using Sony A1 and A7R IV cameras, plus Sony G Master lenses like the 400mm F2.8 GM OSS.

Boyd, who lives in Iceland, photographed the iconic Icelandic horse in an earlier episode of "In the Field with Donal Boyd." You can check that episode out below.

To see the rest of Boyd's episodes for Adorama, click here. To see more of his work and learn about how wildlife conservation efforts, visit his website and follow him on Instagram.

(Via Adorama)