Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Hands-on Review: Versatile zoom lens delivers excellent image quality

The Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS isn't a new lens, having been released in late 2017, but it remains such an important part of Sony's E-mount lineup that it's still worth reviewing nearly five years after its launch. While not as new as Sony's 24-70mm F2.8 GM II lens, which was released just a few months ago, the 24-105mm F4 G OSS is still the lens that many enthusiast photographers will opt for, given that the 24-105mm F4 is around $1,000 less expensive and offers a greater zoom range. The extra versatility afforded by the 24-105mm focal length makes the 24-105mm F4 G OSS one of my favorite Sony lenses. It's a great lens for landscape and travel photography.

The 24-105mm F4 G OSS isn't especially compact or lightweight compared to other 24-105mm F4 lenses, but it's still not overly large. It balances nicely on a Sony A7 IV, and with the included image stabilization (Steady Shot), it's a great lens for handheld shooting. While not a G Master lens, the 24-105mm F4 G OSS doesn't want for build quality or handling. The weather-resistant lens feels rugged and should hold up to years of extensive use, even in bad weather.

Sony A7 IV with Sony 24-105mm F4 G OSS lens at 105mm, F8, 1/125s, ISO 2000. This image has been edited.

From an optical perspective, the incredible XA lens elements from some of Sony's GM lenses are absent, but the 24-105mm F4 G OSS nonetheless delivers excellent image quality. The lens is sharp when shooting wide open across most of the frame throughout the entire focal length range. There is some distortion, especially at 24mm, but built-in lens correction profiles do a great job. You may notice some minor chromatic aberration in challenging situations, but it's easy to correct. There's a lot to like about the 24-105mm F4's optical performance.

Sony A7 IV with Sony 24-105mm F4 G OSS lens at 79mm, F9, 1/200s, ISO 100. This image has been edited.

To read my full impressions of the Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS lens, including additional comments on image quality and overall performance, head to our Sony 24-105mm F4 G OSS Hands-on Review. You can download all our sample images, including sharpness test shots captured using the Sony A7R IV, in our Gallery.