Video: Photographer Andy Mumford visits Namibia’s remote, beautiful Skeleton Coast

Photographer Andy Mumford spent a few nights camping on the Skeleton Coast in Namibia. It was a spectacular trip full of amazing photography.

In the video below, we join Mumford on three days of his trip, starting with a rusted shipwreck along the coast of Namibia. It's an interesting juxtaposition of the Atlantic Ocean and sweeping, seemingly endless dunes. Mumford starts by photographing the shipwreck at sunset, taking us through his composition. After working with that scene, Mumford turned around, which is always a good idea. Even if you like the scene in front of you, it's worth checking out the scene behind you. Sometimes it's even better.

The next two days were all about the dunes, including a helicopter flight about 700 to 1,000 meters above the dunes. Aerial photography is always spectacular, and Mumford's flight was no different.

If you want to visit Namibia, check out Mumford's workshops. His workshops for 2023 and 2024 are now open, including two planned trips to Namibia.

To see more of Mumford's work, visit his website and follow him on Instagram.

(Via Andy Mumford)