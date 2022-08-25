Tamron’s 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 all-in-one zoom for full-frame Sony cameras releases next month for $1,299

About a month ago, Tamron announced the development of a highly-versatile new full-frame zoom lens, the Tamron 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (Model A067). Today, Tamron announced that the all-in-one zoom comes out next month.

The 8x zoom lens is about the same size as a typical 100-400mm zoom lens, but it starts at an unprecedented 50mm focal length, offering even more flexibility to cover a wider range of photographic subjects. The lens is 18.3cm (7.2 in.) long and weighs 1,153g (40.7 oz.). Adding to its versatility, the lens has a minimum object distance of 24.9cm (9.8 in.) at 50mm, resulting in a max magnification ratio of 1:2 at its widest focal length. At 400mm, the minimum focus distance is 150cm (59.1 in.), which offers a 1:4 max magnification ratio.

The lens utilizes Tamron's VXD linear motor focus mechanism, promising swift, quiet and accurate autofocus throughout the zoom and focus ranges. The lens is compatible with many camera-specific features, including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF.

Speaking of the zoom range, the zoom ring rotation arc is just 75 degrees, meaning it's effortless to zoom from 50mm to 400mm in a quick, single motion. With the Tamron Lens Utility, you can also limit the focus range with a focus limit function. The lens also includes Tamron's VC image stabilization, which includes AI to produce better compensation when recording video at focal lengths of 100mm or less.

With 24 elements across 18 groups, the lens includes a lot of glass. Among the optics are two XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion), three LD (Low Dispersion), one GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) element, and one Hybrid Aspherical lens element. The lens includes BBAR-G2, a specialized coating to minimize ghosting and flare.

Tamron 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD

The Tamron 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD lens will release on September 22 for $1,299. It's an exciting zoom lens that should work well for many photographers, including travel, portrait, wildlife, sports, and even landscapes. The lens's moisture-resistant construction should work well for outdoor photographers. We will go hands-on with the lens as soon as possible and provide a full review.