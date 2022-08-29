Video: Epic volcano photography in Iceland

Landscape photographer Mads Peter Iversen has been to Iceland many times, but he's never had the chance to photograph an active volcano. However, Iversen finally got his chance thanks to the Geldingadalir eruption this summer.

In the video below, Iversen offers important tips for safely photographing active volcanoes, including composition ideas. Of course, even if you're unable to make the trip to Iceland for the active volcano, the video is well worth watching because of the truly epic images and drone footage.

As you can tell, it was an unbelievable, unreal experience for Iversen. If you'd like to see more of his photos, including more volcano shots, follow him on Instagram. You can also visit Iversen's website and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

(Via Mads Peter Iversen)