Fujifilm X-H2S Gallery: See our first real-world shots with Fuji’s new flagship X Series camera

Click here to see our initial Fujifilm X-H2S Gallery

Fujifilm announced its new flagship X-H2S camera in late May. The 26MP camera includes many incredible new features, and we've finally gotten our hands on it. While we are working on our full review, you can now check out an initial image gallery. There you'll find original jpeg and raw image files captured at different ISO speeds and using various Fujifilm Film Simulations.

The 26MP image sensor may have a familiar pixel count, but it's an all-new, brand-new X-Trans image sensor. The X-Trans CMOS 5 HS is Fujifilm's first stacked image sensor, and it's paired with the new X-Processor 5. Thanks to the key technological advancements, the X-H2S shoots at up to 15 frames per second using its mechanical shutter and a blazing-fast 40 fps with its electronic shutter, including with full AF/AE.

Fujifilm X-H2S with XF 16-80mm F4 R WR OIS lens at 34mm (51mm equiv.), F9, 1/50s, ISO 160. This image has been edited.

We've only shot the X-H2S with a pair of short XF lenses, the XF 50mm F2 and the XF 16-80mm F4. However, earlier today, the brand-new XF 150-600mm F5.6-8 R LM OIS WR telephoto zoom, which was announced alongside the X-H2S camera, arrived. We're keen to try the X-H2S alongside the new telephoto zoom lens, which will prove a great test for the X-H2S's performance and autofocus, including the new AI-powered subject detection features.

Fujifilm X-H2S with XF 16-80mm F4 R WR OIS lens at 80mm (120mm equiv.), F4, 1/120s, ISO 160.

There's a lot more to test with the Fuji X-H2S as we continue to work on our full hands-on review, but for now, head over to the Fujifilm X-H2S Gallery to get an early idea of the camera's image quality. So far, the new stacked sensor seems impressive. We also hope to get you full lab test shots as soon as possible. Stay tuned to Imaging Resource for more on the Fujifilm X-H2S and the new XF 150-600mm lens.