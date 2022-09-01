IBIS versus IS: Do you need either, or maybe both?

Stabilization is a hot-button topic. Whenever a new camera that lacks in-body image stabilization is announced, there's a lot of discourse about IBIS. When Canon announced the EOS R, the lack of IBIS was a matter of considerable disagreement on photography forums around the web. We knocked the camera for the lack of IBIS in our review, but the issue might've seemed overblown for others. Canon has since released numerous mirrorless cameras with IBIS, like the EOS R5 and R6.

There's also optical image stabilization, which is built into a lens. This comes in different terminological flavors, with manufacturers using terms like VR, IS, OIS and OSS, among others. What separates this from IBIS is that there's a unit inside of a lens with angular velocity sensors that detect and then counteract lens movement. Since each lens has varying optical formulae, the stabilization algorithms are made specifically for a given lens model, which can result in truly incredible results.

On the other hand, IBIS works at the sensor level. The camera detects movement and then moves the image sensor to a tiny, precise amount to counteract the movement. Importantly, IBIS can work together with a stabilized lens to deliver even better results, allowing photographers to shoot at slower shutter speeds and videographers to capture smoother handheld video.

In a new episode of "Ask David Bergman" for Adorama TV, Bergman discusses the different weighs to prevent motion blur, explains optical image stabilization, explains in-body image stabilization and then discusses best practices for using optical image stabilization and in-body image stabilization.

If you'd like to ask David Bergman a question he may answer in a future episode, click here. You'll also find Bergman's gear list and a catalog of all prior episodes at that link.

(Via Adorama)