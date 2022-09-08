Fujifilm announces Fujinon GF 20-35mm F4 R WR: Compact, lightweight lens is the widest yet for GFX

Fujifilm has announced the Fujinon GF 20-35mm F4 R WR lens, the company's widest-angle lens yet, eclipsing the GF 23mm F4 R WR lens. The GF 20-35mm F4 R WR lens is compact and lightweight, roughly the same size as the GF 23mm F4 lens, despite offering a variable focal length and the same max aperture. The GF 20-35mm F4 R WR lens weighs approximately 725 grams (25.6 ounces), whereas the GF 23mm F4 R WR weighs 845g (29.8 oz.). As for the size, the GF 20-35mm is 112.5mm (4.43 in.) long, and its max diameter is 88.5mm (3.48 in.). The GF 23mm F4 lens is 103mm (4.06 in.) long, and its max diameter is 89.8mm (3.54 in.). Both lenses have an 82mm filter thread.

Further, the lens is weather-resistant and includes 12 sealed points and a magnesium alloy barrel. The lens incorporates an internal zoom design, so it doesn't extend as you change the focal length.

Fujifilm GF 20-35mm F4 R WR

Given the large image sensor in GFX cameras, there's a 0.79x crop factor for Fuji GF lenses. That means the GF 20-35mm F4 R WR lens delivers a field of view roughly equivalent to a 16-28mm lens on a full-frame camera. The focal length range is well-suited to numerous applications, including landscapes, cityscapes, architecture, and more.

"Photographers will be able to expand creative horizons with what is now with our widest GF lens, with numerous options to beautifully freeze every detail in the landscape, travel and architecture photography. It also has the added convenience of a constant F4 maximum aperture throughout its focal range, which ensures exposure consistency and fast, accurate autofocusing regardless of the focal length," said Victor Ha, vice president of the Electronic Imaging and Optical Device Divisions, Fujifilm North America Corporation. "Unlike traditional large-format photography gear which is heavy and bulky, the compact and lightweight design of GF 20-35mm F4 R WR enables mobility for photographers on-the-go."

Fujifilm GF 20-35mm F4 R WR on the Fujifilm GFX 100S

The lens includes 14 elements across 10 groups. Among these elements are three aspherical, one ED aspherical and three ED elements, which Fujifilm says controls for distortion and chromatic aberration. The lens promises extreme resolving capabilities up to 100 megapixels with edge-to-edge sharpness throughout the focal length range, even when shooting wide open at F4. The lens incorporates Fujifilm's Nano GI coating to reduce reflected light and minimize ghosting and flare.

Autofocus is provided while a stepping motor, although not a linear motor, which would be described with "LM" in the model name. Fujifilm hasn't disclosed minimum focus distance yet, although it's safe to assume it won't be very close, given that most GF lenses don't have great magnification.

Fujifilm GF 20-35mm F4 R WR with the Fujifilm GFX 100S

The four aspherical elements included in the lens have been optimized to correct aberrations as efficiently as possible while keeping the lens compact and lightweight. The concave lens surface features strong curvature, typical of ultra-wide-angle lenses.

The Fujifilm GF 20-35mm F4 R WR lens will be available in early October for a suggested retail price of $2,499.95 in the US and $3,200 in Canada. We hope to go hands-on with a sample of the lens soon and see how it stacks up against Fuji's other GF zooms and the GF 23mm F4 R WR prime lens.