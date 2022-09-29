Tamron’s full-frame 20-40mm F2.8 lens arrives next month for $699

Last month, Tamron announced the development of a new 20-40mm F2.8 Di III VXD lens for full-frame Sony mirrorless cameras. Today, Tamron released more information about the lens, including full specifications, pricing and availability.

The 20-40mm full-frame lens includes 12 elements across 11 groups, including four low dispersion (LD) elements, a pair of Glass Molded Aspherical (GM) elements, and a single Hybrid Aspherical element. It's quite a bit of glass in a relatively compact package. The lens weighs 365 grams (12.9 ounces) and is 86mm (3.4 in.) long. The max diameter is 74.4mm (2.9 in.), and the lens uses a 67mm filter. The lens includes a new, improved texture and scratch resistance and includes Moisture-Resistant Construction (MRC) and fluorine coating.

The lens's minimum focusing distance is 17 centimeters (6.7 inches) at 20mm and 29cm (11.4 in.) at 40mm, resulting in max magnification rations of 1:3.8 and 1:5.1, respectively. The lens incorporates Tamron's Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive (VXD) autofocus technology and works with Sony's Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF features.

Tamron 20-40mm F2.8 Di III VXD

Given the lens's bright max aperture and 20-40mm focal length range, it should be well-suited to various situations. The lens should work well for landscapes and even portraiture. The Tamron 20-40mm is also designed for video creation, such as vlogs.

The Tamron 20-40mm F2.8 Di III VXD is scheduled to begin shipping on October 27 for $699.