Fujifilm X-H2S Hands-on Review: Is this Fujifilm’s best hybrid camera?

The Fujifilm X-H2S includes many incredible features, including a brand-new stacked 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HS image sensor, up to 40 frames per second continuous shooting, AI-powered subject detection, and more video features than any previous X Series camera. While that's all amazing on paper, how does the promised performance translate in the field? We've spent a lot of time going hands-on with Fujifilm's new flagship camera, and our Hands-on Review is ready for your enjoyment.

The first thing I noticed when using the X-H2S is how different it is from a camera like the X-T4, and even the original X-H1. Fujifilm has gone with a traditional SLR-inspired design, including a regular mode dial. Gone are the dedicated dials for shutter speed, ISO or exposure compensation. In many cases, this change makes the camera easier and faster to use but will likely upset some longtime Fujifilm fans. However, Fujifilm insists that its product lineup will continue to offer something for everyone, including fans of manual dial controls. In the case of the X-H2S, it's all about speed, so it made sense to ditch the more typical Fujifilm-style controls.

The Fujifilm X-H2S has a traditional mode dial and large top display

When I say speed, I mean "super speed." Thanks to the stacked image sensor and improved processing power, the X-H2S can shoot full-resolution 26.1MP images at up to 40 frames per second with full AF and AE. If you prefer a mechanical shutter to the electronic one, speeds are capped at 15 fps. In either case, the camera's high-speed readout is fantastic.

Fuji X-H2S with XF 150-600mm F5.6-8 R LM OIS WR lens at 274mm (411mm equiv.), F6.4, 1/2500s, ISO 5000. This image has been edited to taste.

Fast shooting speeds don't mean much if the camera's autofocus system can't keep up. The X-H2S's AF system is very good, delivering accurate, reliable autofocus in many situations. The camera also incorporates new AI-powered subject detection, which worked very well for wildlife photography, including birds and mammals. While the AI AF isn't perfect in every situation, it's excellent overall, and I used it extensively alongside Fujifilm's new XF 150-600mm F5.6-8 R LM OIS WR lens. Click here if you'd like to read my review of that exciting new telephoto zoom lens.

Fuji X-H2S with XF 150-600mm F5.6-8 R LM OIS WR lens at 378mm (567mm equiv.), F7.1, 1/50s, ISO 2500. This image has been edited to taste.

While I'm primarily a stills photographer, I was still very impressed by the X-H2S's video performance. 4K video quality is excellent across a wide range of ISO settings. Low-light performance in general was a highlight during my time with the X-H2S. The camera performs well at high ISO settings across video and still photos.

Fuji X-H2S with XF 150-600mm F5.6-8 R LM OIS WR lens at 150mm (225mm equiv.), F5.6, 1/1000s, ISO 2500. This image has been edited to taste.

There's much more to say about the Fujifilm X-H2S, and you can read all about my experience with the camera in our full Fuji X-H2S Review. It may be Fujifilm's best X Series camera, and it's worth checking out for any photographer who demands the utmost speed, performance and image quality.